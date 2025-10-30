The Fantasy Premier League season enters Gameweek 10 with premium stars continuing to falter and a whole tier of rising stars offering huge value in 2025/26.

The season is firmly settled into a rhythm with Manchester United seemingly on the road to recovery, reflected by 780,000 FPL bosses moving for Bryan Mbuemo by Wednesday evening this week.

On the flip side, Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has tumbled out of 650,000 teams, while Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak continue to leak owners.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top FPL tips for GW10 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW10

MID: Eberechi Eze (ARS, £7.6m, 13.7%)

Tripling up with Arsenal stars feels like the right strategy given the topsy-turvy nature of the division in their wake. Prioritising Gabriel and potentially a second defender is sensible, but don't overlook their attacking bright lights.

Bukayo Saka remains a strong pick, but if cashflow is an issue, Eberechi Eze is playing his way into very useful form. He scored the winner against former club Crystal Palace at the weekend to record his fourth goal contribution in his last six matches.

Eberechi Eze is shaping up to be a good value pick. Getty Images

Eze is unconventional in terms of xG and xA. He has scored once from a season total of 1.4 xG and recorded three assists from 0.9 xA. Eze can produce magic out of nowhere and should Viktor Gyökeres resume firing on all cylinders, the England star should continue to produce.

DEF: Malick Thiaw (NEW, £4.9m, 0.4%)

Of course, we all know Arsenal are the go-to team for clean sheets in 2025/26 so far, but while Newcastle have hardly set the division alight this term, they boast solid underlying numbers that should start to pay dividends.

Malick Thiaw is our chosen option due to being a couple of points cheaper than his teammates and for the ultra-differential potential, owned by fewer than 0.4% of FPL teams.

Newcastle boast one of the most stingy defences in the division so far, shipping just eight goals, while their xGA (expected goals against) ranks second only to Arsenal with a tally of 8.2. And who do they face in GW10? West Ham, the second-lowest xG team with just 8.6.

FOR: Eli Junior Kroupi (BOU, £4.6m, 3.3%)

He's here and he's perfect. Every season, a bargain-basement star rises, a chief enabler who allows you to spend your cash elsewhere on premium stars. Eli Junior Kroupi appears to be that man.

The Bournemouth striker has played 163 minutes in total this season and scored four goals. He is the best, cheapest striker money can buy in 2025/26 and could happily retire to your bench should he be dropped upon Evanilson's return from injury. He has shown his knack of scoring with minimal opportunities and could continue firing from the Cherries' bench. That said, will he even be dropped?

Kroupi is on fire, while Evanilson remains a doubt for GW10. It really is not a given the youngster is benched. Should he find the net against Manchester City, the case to keep him in grows stronger. Also, City are not impenetrable and shouldn't put you off plumping for the ultimate enabler.

