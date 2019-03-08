Ayr sit third in the table, eight points off top spot but potentially just one victory away from leapfrogging Dundee United into second.

Boss Ian McCall will be hoping to get his team back on track when they face a resurgent Falkirk on Friday night.

The Bairns are eighth in the table but are yet to lose in 2019.

Falkirk beat Ayr during the first week of January, the start of a seven-game unbeaten run that included a solid draw with promotion contenders Dundee United in the last game at Falkirk Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Falkirk v Ayr United game on TV and online.

What time is the Falkirk v Ayr United game?

Falkirk v Ayr United will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 8th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Falkirk v Ayr United

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the brand new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The league table would suggest a routine win for Ayr but this will not be a straight-forward evening.

Falkirk may have struggled to rack up all-important victories that would claw them out of the danger zone but they have made themselves very tough to beat.

Don’t be surprised if the hosts hold firm to frustrate high-flying Ayr.

Prediction: Falkirk 1-1 Ayr United

