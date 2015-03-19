Both ties will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Blackburn and Liverpool will battle it out for a place in the semi final in their FA Cup replay, live on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday 8 April from 7pm.

Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa booked their place in the semi final after beating Midlands rivals West Brom 2-0.

In the other tie, Championship side Reading are playing in their first FA Cup semi final appearance since 1927 against current holders Arsenal.

Danny Welbeck ensured the Gunners progressed to the semi finals at the expense of his former club Manchester United. Reading meanwhile beat giant killers Bradford City 3-0 at home on Monday 16 March.

The winners of the two semi finals will meet in the FA Cup final, also at Wembley, on Saturday 30 May, live on both the BBC and BT Sport.