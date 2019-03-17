The FA Cup draw also brings an air of excitement and it could be a wide-open race for the final with just one of the remaining sides placed in the Premier League top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of FA Cup semi-final draw ball numbers as well as details on how to watch the draw on TV and online.

FA Cup semi-final ball numbers

1 – Manchester City

2 – Watford

3 – Wolves

4 – Millwall or Brighton & Hove Albion

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday 17th March immediately after the Millwall v Brighton game.

The quarter-final clash kicks off at 2:00pm, meaning the draw should take place around 4:00pm if it doesn’t go to extra time and penalties.

How to watch the FA Cup semi-final draw

Coverage of the draw will be live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

It will be conducted by former Everton star Leon Osman and Chelsea hero Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

How to watch FA Cup fixtures live on TV and live stream

Broadcasting rights are split between BBC and BT.

BBC1 hosts several games every round while coverage is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Other matches are shown on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.