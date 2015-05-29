BT Sport too will be live in Wembley for the big match, with Arsenal hoping to defeat Tim Sherwood's surprise finalists Villa and retain the trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about what's on when on Cup final day.

6:30am BBC Breakfast Regular bulletins from Wembley kick-start FA Cup final day on BBC1

8:30am FA Cup Rewind BBC2 looks back at the classic 1973 final between then-holders Leeds United and Sunderland

9:30am MOTD Kickabout Kids' TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya goes behind the scenes at Wembley on BBC2 as the stadium prepares to host the Cup final

10am Saturday Kitchen Former Villa player and TV presenter Dion Dublin joins James Martin on BBC1 for a serving of footie-related food

10am FA Cup 50 Greatest Moments Rio Ferdinand runs down the list with Helen Skelton in a BBC2 repeat from January 2015

10:30am FA Cup preview The first update from BT Sport ahead of this afternoon's match

12:10pm Football Focus Dan Walker gets to the serious matter at hand with a preview of Villa v Arsenal on BBC1

1pm Gary Lineker on the Road to FA Cup Glory The Match of the Day presenter travels the length and breadth of the country for BBC1, trying to find out if the FA Cup still matters to players and fans. Spoiler alert: it does

2:05pm FA Cup TOTP 2 Mark Radcliffe strains his ears listening to the best (and worst) FA Cup official songs on BBC1

3pm Pointless Celebrities Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman, Jacqui Oatley and Jason Mohammad prepare for a quizzical thrashing on BBC1 with teammates Robbie Savage, Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas and Trevor Sinclair

3:25pm FA Cup: the Road to Wembley Famous fans share their highs and lows of this season's Cup run. On BBC1

3:55pm Match of the Day The build-up starts early on BBC1, with Gary Lineker joined by Alan Shearer, Martin Keown and Dion Dublin at Wembley. Look out for a special interview with FA president (and Aston Villa fan) Prince William

5pm FA Cup final on BT Sport BT Sport 1 jumps straight from the rugby Premiership final at Twickenham to Wembley at 5pm as the games draws near

5:30pm KICK-OFF! Game on for Aston Villa and Arsenal, live on BBC1 and BT Sport 1. If you're not up for the Cup by now, you never will be...