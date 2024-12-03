A 2-0 victory at non-league Wealdstone in the FA Cup second round on Saturday made it 11 consecutive wins in all competitions - Wycombe's longest in more than 30 years - and they will fancy their chances of continuing the streak as Exeter are on a poor run.

The Grecians have failed to score in three league games and lost their two more recent outings, although they were against Wrexham and Birmingham City, who sit second and third in the table respectively.

Gary Caldwell's side got back to winning ways in the FA Cup as they beat League Two side Chesterfield on Saturday, with Tristan Crama and Josh Magennis netting either side of the break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter v Wycombe on TV and online.

When is Exeter v Wycombe?

Exeter v Wycombe will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Exeter v Wycombe kick-off time

Exeter v Wycombe will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Exeter v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Exeter v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Exeter v Wycombe on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Devon is available on DAB radio, FM 94.8 MHz, 95.7 MHz, 95.8 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 103.4 MHZ and 104.3 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

