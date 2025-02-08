The Grecians have collected just one point from five league games since their third-round victory, however, and meet a Nottingham Forest side tearing it up in the Premier League.

The Reds sit third in the top-flight table and stuck an astonishing seven goals without reply past Brighton last Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo rang the changes for last month's third-round defeat of Luton Town and the Forest boss is likely to shuffle his pack once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Exeter v Nottingham Forest?

Exeter v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Exeter v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Exeter v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Exeter v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch live coverage of Exeter v Nottingham Forest on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Exeter v Nottingham Forest online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Exeter v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Exeter v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Exeter (13/2) Draw (21/4) Nottingham Forest (3/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.