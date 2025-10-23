The Devon derby takes centre stage on Thursday evening as fierce local foes Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle do battle in League One.

The pair will get a chance to renew their rivalry after two years apart, following Plymouth's relegation from the Championship last season.

Argyle have struggled on their return to the third tier, sitting just one place and one point above the relegation zone, but have been much improved over the last month.

Exeter are only above their rivals on goal difference so the result of Thursday's Devon derby could prove to be worth more than just bragging rights come the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The hosts have not beaten Plymouth since 2019 but don't head into the clash with much momentum – having won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter City v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Exeter City v Plymouth?

Exeter City v Plymouth will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Exeter City v Plymouth kick-off time

Exeter City v Plymouth will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Exeter City v Plymouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Exeter City v Plymouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Exeter City v Plymouth on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

