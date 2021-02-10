What channel is Everton v Tottenham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton take on Tottenham in one of the showpiece FA Cup fixtures of the week.

Advertisement

The Toffees sit seventh in the Premier League table with two games in hand on sides above them.

Carlo Ancelotti is working wonders on Merseyside, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back on top form, and the Italian would love to mark his reign with Everton’s first trophy since 1995.

Tottenham are struggling right now, with Jose Mourinho under major pressure to deliver success and trophies.

Spurs have already reached the Carabao Cup final, but fans will be keen to double their chances of success this season with an FA Cup run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Tottenham on TV?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 10th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week, including Swansea v Man City tonight.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton predicted XI: Olsen, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham predicted XI: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bale, Lamela, Moura, Kane

Everton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (17/10) Draw (11/5) Tottenham (17/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Tottenham

Everton are an impressive outfit and the future only looks bright for the Toffees with a young forward line and improved midfield ranks in 2020/21.

What is the aim for Everton this season? What is success for them? Sure, a place in the Europa League is the most likely realistic ambition, but for fans, a trophy would massively outweigh European qualification.

Spurs are running out of juice, their fringe players are not performing, and Harry Kane’s fitness must be managed. Expect Everton to go for the kill here.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Tottenham (11/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.