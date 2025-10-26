Tottenham will look to put a frustrating week behind them when they travel to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa last weekend and played out a goalless draw away at Monaco in the Champions League in midweek.

It's now just one win in five for Thomas Frank's side, who won't have it easy on Merseyside.

The Toffees are unbeaten since their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer and David Moyes knows how to set up his team to frustrate visiting sides.

Everton's victory against Spurs in January was their first in four years and they'll view Sunday as a good chance to add another.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Everton v Tottenham kick-off time

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event from 4:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

