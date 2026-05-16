Everton and Sunderland face off in a Premier League mid-table clash on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

The Toffees look set to come up short in their pursuit of European football with David Moyes's side currently 10th in the table and four points off seventh with two games remaining.

Everton's form has faltered in recent weeks with Moyes' men winning just two of their last eight Premier League outings, however, the Toffees will be desperate to win their final home game of the season in front of the Hill Dickinson Stadium faithful.

Sunderland are winless in their last four league games after drawing 0-0 with Man Utd last weekend but they've had a brilliant season in their first top-flight campaign since 2016/17.

The Black Cats, who sit in 12th place, are only five points off the European spots and they'll be hoping to finish the season strongly to take that form into next campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Sunderland?

Everton v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Sunderland kick-off time

Everton v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Everton v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Sunderland on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Everton v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (4/5) Draw (27/10) Sunderland (16/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.