Two Premier League teams on the charge – Everton and Nottingham Forest – meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees' 1-0 win away at Bournemouth on Tuesday was their third in four games and took them into the top half of the table.

Nottingham Forest, too, have three victories in their last four Premier League games after their midweek win at Wolves.

The Reds will hope that the floodgates open for Igor Jesus, whose first league goal for the club was the difference at Molineux.

Sean Dyche's appointment has turned the tide at Forest and helped them move clear of the relegation battle. The ex-Everton boss now heads to Merseyside hoping to get one over on his former employers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Everton v Nottingham Forest?

Everton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Everton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Everton v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Everton v Nottingham Forest on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

