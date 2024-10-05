The upturn in form comes at a good time for Sean Dyche, with an American group agreeing a takeover deal last week and rumours circling about changes that the prospective new owners, the Friedkin Group, may make.

Another strong result ahead of the international break would be timely for Dyche but he'll know Everton will have their work cut out for them against Saturday's visitors.

Newcastle were hugely impressive as they battled for a deserved draw against Man City at St James's Park before navigating a well-drilled AFC Wimbledon side in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

After a start to the season that has returned a good points haul despite some hit-and-miss performances, Eddie Howe's team look to be on their way back to their best and will be desperate to secure a fourth Premier League win of the season to carry that momentum into the October international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Everton v Newcastle kick-off time

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Everton v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

