Marc Skinner's side, who won the Women's FA Cup last campaign, finished fifth in the WSL in 2023/24, and they're hoping to close the gap on the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

United are yet to win the WSL title, and they are arguably behind their rivals in the pecking order - however, they impressed last weekend, and they'll expect to beat Everton on Sunday after the Toffees were hammered in their season opener.

Everton lost 4-0 at Brighton last week, with Brian Sørensen's side registering just two shots on target and having 40 per cent possession.

They finished eighth in the WSL last season, and they'll be hoping to improve on that this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Everton v Man Utd kick-off time

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

YouTube can be streamed through most smart TVs.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

You can stream the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

