Why is Everton v Man Utd kick-off time 7pm on Sunday?

It's fair to say that eyebrows have been raised by the announcement Everton v Manchester United's kick-off time this weekend.

"Ah, 7pm on a Sunday, the home of Premier League football," said nobody, probably ever.

There will be no Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend, to be replaced by a late slot on Sunday night – but why?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on a bizarre kick-off time for Everton v Man Utd.

Why is Everton v Man Utd a late kick-off on Sunday?

BT Sport had selected Everton v Manchester United for broadcast in week nine, with the game intended to be played in their Saturday lunchtime slot.

However, United played against Omonia in Nicosia, Cyprus on Thursday evening, meaning there wouldn't be a 48-hour gap between matches. Teams are not permitted to play another game without that compulsory break.

For this reason, BT Sport reserve the mostly unused 7pm Sunday slot for instances such as this.

Of course, that hasn't gone down well with football fans aiming to attend the game, despite the close proximity of the teams with regular trains running after the full-time whistle blows.

Had the teams been situated further apart, it could have created an even greater logistical nightmare for fans to navigate.

How to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

