Pep Guardiola and his squad now head to struggling Everton hoping to record another emphatic victory to keep the pressure on at the top.

Everton fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United last weekend at Goodison Park, though they will feel they should’ve put the game to bed.

Richarlison missed glorious opportunities to burst the net, while the Blades scored twice despite only recording one shot on target throughout the match.

More like this

Under-pressure boss Marco Silva will be relieved to have beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the Carabao Cup, but he’ll know that Man City offer a very different challenge to any he has faced so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Man City game?

Everton v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm on Sunday 29th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Man City

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

LIMITED TIME SALE: NOW TV MONTH PASS JUST £9.99 HERE (USUALLY £33.99)

Usually, you can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Everton v Man City in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton’s self-destructing cocktail of sloppy defending and misfiring strikers doesn’t exactly scream ‘shock win’ ahead of City rolling into town.

Silva is yet to nail down a winning formula up front, and they could struggle to lay a glove on City, barring an individual moment of magic.

City roared back into form following their Norwich defeat, and should put another cosy three points on the board.

Advertisement

Prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City