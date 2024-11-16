The opportunity to claim a historic final victory will add another layer to an already fiery affair between the two local rivals.

Extra motivation may be no bad thing for the Toffees, who have made a dismal start to the season and are still searching for their first victory.

Brian Sørensen's side sit bottom of the WSL with just three points from seven games, but head into Sunday's derby with the bragging rights after beating Liverpool at Anfield and holding them to a draw in the reverse fixture last season.

That was a rare negative in an otherwise impressive 2023/24 campaign for the Reds, who finished above Man Utd in fourth, and they will be desperate to right that wrong by signing off at Goodison Park in style this weekend.

Liverpool have looked the better of the two teams this season. Two wins in their last four games has them in a respectable sixth place, but as per the old cliché, the form book goes out of the window for a local derby.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 17th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Premier League from 3pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

