They have secured some famous derby wins in that time, and will be desperate to sign off at Goodison with one more.

There will be renewed confidence in the Everton ranks after their resounding home win on Wednesday night.

Sean Dyche's side ended a five-game winless run by putting four past Wolves, but will know that they'll need to step up their game when their local rivals visit.

Though the Reds' lengthy winning run came to an end in a dramatic 3-3 draw away at Newcastle in midweek, they remain seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have established themselves as the clear title favourites in Arne Slot's first season at the helm.

Having beaten both Manchester clubs already, the Dutchman can cement his early North West dominance with a first Merseyside derby victory on Saturday.

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Everton v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

