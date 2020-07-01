At the heart of Leicester's issues, a lack of goals. The usually red-hot Foxes have scored just one goal since the restart, with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison yet to click into top form.

Watch Everton v Leicester with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

Everton have also found the net just once, but their two results have been markedly better than Leicester's.

More like this

The Toffees frustrated rivals Liverpool in a goalless draw before beating Norwich 1-0.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope his men can remain resolute and aim for a third clean sheet in a row.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Leicester game on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leicester on TV?

Everton v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede West Ham v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (31/20) Draw (23/10) Leicester (15/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Everton v Leicester team news

Everton: Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will face late fitness tests over a return to action, though neither is likely to start here.

Theo Walcott, Djibril Sidibe, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are still sidelined.

Leicester: James Maddison is likely to miss out for the Foxes while Brendan Rodgers could mix up his attacking ranks to find a potent formula once more.

Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton have featured since the restart and could be called on again with Barnes and Perez under scrutiny.

Our prediction: Everton v Leicester

Neither side has been particularly explosive or airtight in their games so far.

The points are far more valuable to Leicester as they appear to have burned through their early-season credit with Chelsea just one result away from finally overtaking them.

The chasing pack are gaining ground, and Rodgers will be determined for his side to find a way past Everton who have very little to play for.

Our prediction: Everton 0-1 Leicester

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.