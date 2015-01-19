Eight years ago he turned up to watch Everton play Reading, and was presented with a Blues scarf before kick-off.

Now the Hollywood star is working on Rocky spin-off Creed, alongside pro boxer and life-long Everton fan Tony Bellew.

Bellew told his followers on Twitter to "stay in your seat" at half-time for a short message, before the official Everton Twitter account posted a picture of Stallone in his Everton kit.

More like this

“I play the pound-for-pound champion of the world and I end up facing Adonis Creed,” explained Bellew on the Everton FC website.

“Rocky Balboa gets involved when he agrees to train Adonis. But if Adonis wants to be the champion, he has to go through me.”

He added that if the Everton fans stay put, they too could be part of the Hollywood blockbuster: “I would like you to stay in your seats at half-time and keep any eye on the big screens for a very special guest to make a welcome return to Goodison Park.

Advertisement

“Be sure you make as much noise as possible — go absolutely nuts at half-time — to help us create a brilliant atmosphere. I have seen first-hand what kind of noise Evertonians create – it will be perfect for the scene.”