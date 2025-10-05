Next, Oliver Glasner's side will look to become the first team to beat the Toffees at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are unbeaten since moving to their new ground – with a record that reads: played four, won two, drawn two.

The hosts are ninth and will be satisfied with their start to the season but have not won a game since before the September international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Everton v Crystal Palace?

Everton v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Everton v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

