However, Marco Silva’s men have racked up some tremendous victories in recent weeks to haul themselves into contention for the ‘best of the rest’ positions.

In their last four home games, Everton have beaten Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United without conceding a goal, while they also held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

They have vastly improved from a defensive standpoint and will be hoping for another tidy win at Goodison Park this weekend.

Burnley have secured survival following a flourish of their own in March and April.

Sean Dyche’s side came close to a major upset after narrowly losing 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Burnley game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Burnley game?

Everton v Burnley will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 3rd May.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Burnley

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Let’s be honest, neither side has anything to play for here.

Yes, an extra million in the bank per position is helpful for the owners, but will that really motivate players from either team to go all-in this weekend?

That said, Everton will be determined to end the season on a high to offer plenty of encouragement to push on next season, and their recent upturn in form is likely to help them achieve that.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Burnley

