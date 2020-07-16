They have just three Premier League fixtures remaining and face a monumental task if they are to avoid the drop.

Villa beat the Toffees 2-0 in this reverse fixture back in August and will hope an empty Goodison Park will level the playing field on Thursday.

But Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will himself be keen to end a three-game winless streak and get his side firing again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

When is Everton v Aston Villa on TV?

Everton v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Crystal Palace v Man Utd and Southampton v Brighton, which both kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Aston Villa odds

Everton v Aston Villa team news

Everton: Fabian Delph remains a concern and may miss this clash, while Andre Gomes sat out the loss to Wolves on Sunday.

Yerry Mina lasted just 31 minutes at Molineux before being subbed off with a muscle problem, and may be omitted here. Mason Holgate could return from a knock.

Aston Villa: Matt Targett returned to action last time out against Crystal Palace and should start here in place of the injured Neil Taylor.

Kourtney Hause missed the last game with an injury in the warm-up but could be back for Thursday, but Wesley and Tom Heaton are not expected to make the squad.

Our prediction: Everton v Aston Villa

It really is now or never for Villa who beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at the weekend. They desperately need a repeat performance of the win over Everton from earlier this season, where they were clinical on the break.

Defensively Villa have been out of sorts this summer, but Everton themselves have managed just four goals since Project Restart.

This should be a tight game and we shouldn’t be surprised if it ends with the points shared.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

