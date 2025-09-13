With four assists to his name already, Man City loanee Jack Grealish has been a key part of Everton's recent form and will hope for more joy against his boyhood club.

Aston Villa must use the international break as a reset after a dismal start to the new campaign, which saw them take just a point from their first three games and fail to score a single goal.

The visitors' slow start has them just one point and one place off the bottom of the Premier League – something Unai Emery will be desperate to put right as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Everton v Aston Villa?

Everton v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Everton v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

