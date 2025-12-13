Arsenal will hope to sign off for the Women's Super League winter break with a win away at Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners started the season slowly but got back to winning ways against Liverpool last weekend and are now just a point outside the top three, and only two off Chelsea in second.

They'll know not to underestimate their hosts, however, as the Merseyside club earned a shock win away at Chelsea last Sunday.

That will have been a huge confidence booster for the Toffees and has them at ninth in the table as the winter break approaches.

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Everton v Arsenal kick-off time

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Mix from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

