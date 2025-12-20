Arsenal make their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening, where they face Everton in the Premier League.

The Gunners enjoyed some memorable moments at Goodison Park and will be determined to make a winning start at the Toffees' new home.

Mikel Arteta's side have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League thin out in recent weeks but remain in the driving seat of the title race.

Everton's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last time out should not diminish what has been an impressive run for David Moyes's men.

Four wins in the last six meant they started the weekend in ninth and will give them confidence in taking the game to the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Arsenal kick-off time

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

