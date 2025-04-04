With Gabriel ruled out for the rest of the season, Mikel Arteta will need to shuffle his defence as he looks to find a solution ahead of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

A weakened backline will offer some hope to the hosts, who created chances against Liverpool in their Merseyside derby defeat in midweek and are hunting one more scalp at Goodison Park before the move to their new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock in the summer.

David Moyes has steered the Toffees clear of relegation and made them hard to beat, but no wins in their last five games shows they are far from the finished product.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 5th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Arsenal kick-off time

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Everton v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Everton (19/4) Draw (23/10) Arsenal (7/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.