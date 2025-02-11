Ruben Amorim's side impressed in the competition and went unbeaten, with United winning five and drawing three of their eight outings.

That means the likes of Ajax, Roma, Porto and Galatasaray must battle it out in the play-offs over two legs to decide who makes the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the key Europa League dates for this season.

When is the next round of Europa League matches?

The Europa League knockout round play-off first leg matches take place on 13th February 2025. Second leg matches go ahead on 20th February 2025.

Sixteen teams have entered the play-offs but only half of them will book their place in the next round to join the likes of United and Tottenham.

This year's final will be played at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, but who will be the two sides involved?

Knockout round play-offs: 13th & 20th February 2025

Round of 16: 6th & 13th March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10th & 17th April 2025

Semi-finals: 1st & 8th May 2025

Final: 21st May 2025

First qualifying round: 18th June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19th June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22nd July 2024

Play-offs: 5th August 2024

League phase: 30th August 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 31st January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final: 21st February 2025

