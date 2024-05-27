However, Olympiakos have proven they are not to be taken lightly following their terrific 6-2 aggregate victory over Aston Villa.

Fans across the continent will be desperate to soak up the last remaining slithers of club football before Euro 2024 dominates the headlines. The good news is that UK fans can tune in to watch all the action for free.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about how to tune in for free live coverage of the Europa Conference League final.

More like this

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

How to watch Europa Conference League final for free

Fans can tune in to watch the Europa League final live and free on discovery+ without a subscription or paying a penny.

All you need to do is register a free account on discovery+ without signing up to a package and you'll be able to tune in for all the action.

The live stream can be viewed across a range of devices from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smart TVs.

The match kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 29th May 2024.

discovery+ Standard monthly pass costs £6.99 per month and features all Eurosport events, including the Olympic Games 2024, the French Open, Australian Open, snooker coverage, cycling Grand Tours and more.

discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all of the benefits of discovery+ Standard, plus TNT Sports, which includes live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, WWE, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing, MotoGP and more. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is the Europa League final live on YouTube?

No. In previous years, BT Sport made games available on their YouTube channel, but this year is slightly different following its merger with Eurosport under the TNT Sports brand.

All of Eurosport and TNT Sports' live coverage comes under the umbrella of discovery+ online, so they will show the finals for free on that platform with a free-to-register account.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.