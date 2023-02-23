The Fortuna Arena in Prague - which boasts an official capacity of 19,370 and regularly stages the country's national team matches - is the venue for this year's showpiece and fans are starting to dream of booking tickets as we enter the knockout phase of the third-tier competition.

The Europa Conference League is back for a second season and all roads lead to the capital of the Czech Republic for the final.

Roma were the inaugural winners of the Europa Conference League after a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord in last season's final, but the Serie A giants are unable to defend their trophy after continuing their Europa League journey beyond the group stage this term.

There is Premier League interest in the competition as West Ham won all six of their group games to progress to the last 16, although the likes of Fiorentina and Lazio are among tricky potential opponents.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the Europa Conference League final including date and kick-off time.

When is the Europa Conference League final 2023?

The Europa Conference League final 2023 will take place on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Europa Conference League final 2023 kick-off time

The Europa Conference League final 2023 kick-off time has been confirmed as 8pm.

How to watch the Europa Conference League final 2023 on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1. BT Sport is yet to fully confirm its broadcast plans, but an official announcement is likely to be made following the semi-finals.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Knockout round play-offs 1st leg: 16th February 2023

Knockout round play-offs 2nd leg: 23 February 2023

Last 16 1st leg: 9th March 2023

Last 16 2nd leg: 16th March 2023

Quarter-finals 1st leg: 13th April 2023

Quarter-finals 2nd leg: 20th April 2023

Semi-finals 1st leg: 11th May 2023

Semi-finals 2nd leg: 18th May 2023

Final: Saturday 7th June 2023

