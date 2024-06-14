If you watch a match at Euro 2024, then you will probably notice there is a big difference to the VAR technology used to judge offside calls by the Premier League - as there is a semi-automated system in place.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about semi-automated offside calls at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

More like this

What is semi-automated offside VAR at Euro 2024?

It is something we are not used to (yet) in the Premier League, but semi-automated offside VAR will be in operation at Euro 2024.

The Adidas Euro 2024 ball - called the Fussballliebe - contains a microchip that allows moments of contact to be pinpoint-accurate, while additional tracking technology provided by cameras on the roof of the stadium will keep tabs on every player.

When there is a potential offside, the semi-automated system fires an alert to the video assistant referee, and automatically draws the famous lines in an instant.

That means fewer infuriating waits for a decision, as all that's left to be done is for the VAR to confirm the accuracy of the technology, run the rule over the call and relay the final verdict to the on-field official.

This sort of tech was used at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, and it famously proved that Cristiano Ronaldo did not touch the ball during a goal in Portugal's win against Uruguay.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.