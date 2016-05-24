To be honest, we're going to need to watch this a couple of times in order to catch his every line, but one thing's for sure: those seagulls haven't stopped following him.

Cantona is appearing in a number of ITV trails this summer, including the French Open, Euro 2016 and the Tour de France.

ITV will show the opening match of Euro 2016 between France and Romania on Friday 10th June.