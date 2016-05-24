Eric Cantona looks as cool as ever in ITV's new Euro 2016 trailer
The France and Manchester United legend is feeling lucky in the new trailer for ITV's summer of football
Published: Tuesday, 24 May 2016 at 11:05 am
Eric Cantona wants to know if you're feeling lucky in the new trailer for ITV's Euro 2016 coverage.
The France and Man Utd legend is celebrating football's quirky rituals and twists of fate in the first trailer for the broadcaster's summer of football.
To be honest, we're going to need to watch this a couple of times in order to catch his every line, but one thing's for sure: those seagulls haven't stopped following him.
Cantona is appearing in a number of ITV trails this summer, including the French Open, Euro 2016 and the Tour de France.
ITV will show the opening match of Euro 2016 between France and Romania on Friday 10th June.
