ePremier League Invitational fixtures

Check out the full list of players below – who is representing your Premier League team in the ePremier League Invitational?

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal)

Lead singer of You Me At Six Josh Franceschi will fly the flag for the Gunners. A partnership deal between Konami – creators of the Pro Evolution Soccer series – is likely to be the reason a player isn't getting involved in the tournament based on EA's FIFA franchise.

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

The rocket-footed midfielder will hope to put his laces through the ball as Villa head into the tournament against Brighton.

Neal Maupay (Brighton)

Striker Maupay began to heat up despite Brighton's real-world strife in the Premier League. Now he'll hope to claw a few online victories for his side.

Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

The big-money big man will head up Bournemouth with Josh King and Callum Wilson at his disposal.

Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Tricky winger McNeil may not remain at Turf Moor for long if he continues to sparkle in the top flight with Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

Reece James (Chelsea)

The latest youngster off the Chelsea production line has a wealth of options to choose from when he takes the team into battle with Everton.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Palace's star asset has long been tipped to leave his local team, but a transfer hasn't materialised and will be pitted against fellow pacey winger Raheem Sterling in the opening round.

Andre Gomes (Everton)

Everton's effortlessly cool midfield maestro had only recently returned from a dire ankle injury when the season was put on hold so he'll be itching for football in any form.

James Justin (Leicester)

Former Luton full-back Justin has been quietly building a strong reputation at the Foxes, putting Ben Chilwell under pressure in the second half of the campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool's swashbuckling right-back is a local lad and firm favourite among the Anfield favourites. He will be backed to make a deep run in the tournament with a tasty opening clash against Manchester United to look forward to.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling probably takes the award for the biggest star to feature in the ePremier League invitational and will hope he can live up to his name against Zaha's Palace in the opening game.

Tom Grennan (Manchester United)

Like Arsenal, Manchester United have penned a deal with Konami which appears to have ruled their players out of featuring in the tournament. In their absence, United fan and musician Grennan has stepped up to the plate.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Newcastle fringe star Atsu may not be at the club much longer if the expected takeover goes through, but he will be hoping to bring a little extra satisfaction to the fans on Tyneside in this competition.

Todd Cantwell (Norwich)

The young playmaker has made a great impact during his debut Premier League campaign – can he hit the same heights in the virtual realm?

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Mousset has thrived in Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side as they have continually punched above their weight in the top flight.

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

The Saints stopper is the only goalkeeper to be given the keys to the car in the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Sissoko has garnered a level of cult hero status among Spurs fans after dramatically raising his game since an erratic debut season with the club.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

Chalobah hasn't quite hit the heights he was tipped to reach when he left Chelsea, but he'll be hoping to put his name back on the map here.

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

The former Fulham full-back will hope to boost the Hammers' spirits as they sit perilously close to danger in the Premier League table.

Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Raul Jimenez has once again stolen the headlines for Wolves this season, but partner-in-crime Jota has stepped up his game in 2020 with a slew of important goals.