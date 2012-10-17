After two pitch inspections, Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi called off the game, which will now be played at 16:00 BST today, Wednesday 17 October, with coverage on ITV1 from 3:30pm-6:10pm replacing scheduled programmes The Alan Titchmarsh Show, May the Best House Win and The Chase.

Following last night’s postponement, England manager Roy Hodgson said, “It was the only decision that could be made. Water is lying on the surface.”

He also voiced his concerns about the state of the pitch ahead of tonight’s play: “I’m rather hoping they will get it [the roof] closed now as quickly as possible and start to do some work on the pitch because, at the moment, the pitch is in very poor condition.

“It’s going to need a lot of attention if it’s going to be playable on tomorrow afternoon.”

England vs Poland kicks off at 4:00pm on ITV1 with coverage starting at 3:30pm