It was a game where Bobby Robson's team took the Germans to extra time and a penalty shootout where Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle missed crucial spot kicks.

The match was also memorable for Paul Gascoigne’s tears after receiving a yellow card that would have ruled him out of the final. Oh, and the haircuts. There's an unhealthy number of mullets on screen.

Not everyone is quite as excited to re-live England's 1990 loss however – especially with another emotional semi-final to prepare for on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Can England go one better against Croatia? Tune in on Wednesday 11th July to find out...