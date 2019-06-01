England have lost just twice in all competitions and friendlies since March 2018 and lifted the SheBelieves Cup to fire off a signal of intent ahead of the upcoming showpiece tournament.

New Zealand secured their place at the World Cup after a straightforward qualifying campaign saw them win all five of their games, scoring 43 goals and conceding zero against the likes of New Caledonia and Tonga.

Since then, they have experienced a mixed record against higher-pedigree sides with the US defeating New Zealand 5-0 earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v New Zealand on TV and online.

What time is England v New Zealand?

England v New Zealand will kick off at 1:00pm on Saturday 1st June 2019.

How to watch England v New Zealand on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 12:45pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

New Zealand are top of the tree in their region by an unassailable margin.

However, it's tough to see how far they can develop without being regularly tested against the elite teams.

This game could provide the visitors with another reality check ahead of the World Cup with England expected to record an emphatic victory.

Prediction: England Women 3-0 New Zealand Women

