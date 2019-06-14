Nikita Parris and Ellen White grabbed the crucial goals to secure the three points.

Phil Neville will hope his side can qualify for the knockout rounds with a game to spare if they beat Argentina and Scotland play out a draw with Japan.

Argentina were involved in a goalless stalemate with Japan during their tournament opener.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up the action, but how can you tune in for free in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England Women v Argentina Women on TV and online.

What time is England Women v Argentina Women?

England Women v Argentina Women will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 14th June 2019.

How to watch England Women v Argentina Women on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

England were less than convincing against Scotland, and hardly sent a warning shot to the other top-ranked contenders.

They will need to step up their game against the South American side.

The Scotland showdown should have settled any big stage nerves and England’s Lionesses are expected to get the job done on Friday.

Prediction: England Women 2-0 Argentina Women