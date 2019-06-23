Here's everything you need to know...

What time is England v Cameroon on TV? What time is kick-off?

England v Cameroon will kick off at 6:30pm on Sunday 23rd June 2019. The match is being played in Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.

How to watch Japan v England on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 4pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

What are the odds of England winning? Who are the favourites?

Most bookies have the Lionesses down to win the game, England tipped 3/16 to triumph in 90 minutes.

Who’s in the squads for England and Cameroon?

England

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), CAPTAIN – Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Annette Ngo Ndom (FAP Amazone, Cameroon), Marthe Omgmaham (Awa FC, Cameroon), Mambingo Mambingo Isabelle (Sunshine Queens, Nigeria)

Defenders: CAPTAIN - Christine Manie (AS Lorraine, France), Marie Awona (Dijon, France), Augustine Edjangue Siliki (Arna Bjornar, Norway), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Guingamp, France), Yvonne Leuko (Strasbourg, France), Estelle Laura Johnson (Sky Blue,USA), Ysis Sonkeng (Amazone Fap, Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Tenerife, Spain), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Amazone Fap, Cameroon), Grace Ngock Yango (Saint Malo, France), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Nancy, France), Therese Abena (Louves Minproff), Charlene Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff, Cameroon)

Forwards: Madelaine Ngono Mani (Ambily, France), Gaelle Enganamouit, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Michaela Abam (Paris FC, France), Nchout Njoya Ajara (Valerenga, Norway), Michelle Akaba (Amazones Fap, Cameroon), Takounda Engolo Alexandra (Éclair Filles, Cameroon)

Who will England play if they beat Cameroon?

Should England get past Cameroon, they will face Norway in the quarter-finals. This match would take place on Thursday 27th June, 8pm.

Advertisement

When did England last win the Women's World Cup?

Over eight tournaments, England have never won the title. Their best attempt happened in 2015 when they finished in third place.