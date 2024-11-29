Injuries have forced Sarina Wiegman to shake things up with her squad selection, which is likely no bad thing with next summer's European Championships in mind, and she'll want England to bounce back with a strong performance after their underwhelming displays last month.

If there's anyone that knows how to win at Wembley it's the coach in the visitors' dugout. Hayes enjoyed plenty of success at the national stadium during her trophy-laden time as Chelsea boss and, having left the Blues to take charge of the USWNT in the summer, will now hope to use that experience to mastermind a victory for the Stars and Stripes.

She has named a youthful squad for their 'European Tour', which will also see them face the Netherlands on Tuesday, but they will be hungry to impress and cap off a year that saw them win the Olympic gold in style.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA on TV and online.

When is England v USA?

England v USA will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

England v USA kick-off time

England v USA will kick off at 5:20pm.

What TV channel is England v USA on?

England v Republic of Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:30pm.

How to live stream England v USA online

You can also live stream England v USA online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v USA on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

