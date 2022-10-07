The recently-crowned European champions will host the reigning world champions USA in front of a raucous, expectant crowd at Wembley.

England lock horns with the United States Women's National Team in a glamour friendly on Friday night.

England have failed to beat the US since 2017, with the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan turning the USWNT into the ultimate force to be feared in women's football.

However, the playing field appears to be more level this time around following England's remarkable summer at the Euros on home soil.

Boss Sarina Wiegman has a big opportunity to fire a signal of intent to other contenders ahead of next year's Women's World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is England v USA?

England v USA will take place on Friday 7th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v USA will kick off at 8pm.

This is the first time England have faced USA since 2020.

Shop England Women's merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

What TV channel is England v USA on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm.

Women's Euro 2022 was broadcast on free-to-air TV and swept up the nation into Lioness fever, so you can expect that to continue into the World Cup.

How to live stream England v USA online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v USA odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following deal for this event:

England (7/5) Draw (5/2) USA (8/5)*

Visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v USA

In years gone by, the US would enter every game as overwhelming favourites to punish scrappy underdogs such as England. 2022 has changed that attitude considerably.

England enter this one as a rising force. They must adapt to the large step up in quality of their opposition here compared to in the summer, but if Beth Mead and co can stand toe-to-toe with USA here, their stock will rise immeasurably ahead of the World Cup.

Our prediction: England 2-2 USA (12/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.