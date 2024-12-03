England come into Tuesday's clash at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on the back of their 0-0 draw against Emma Hayes's USA side at Wembley on Saturday.

The Lionesses will be without Man City's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby of Brighton following the pair picking up injuries after coming on as substitutes against USA.

Pia Sundhage's Switzerland side reached the round of 16 at the World Cup last year, but they've struggled to find form since.

They lost five of their six Nations League games, and they were hammered 6-0 by Germany on Friday night.

When is England v Switzerland?

England v Switzerland will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

England v Switzerland kick-off time

England v Switzerland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Switzerland on?

You can watch the game live on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7pm.

How to live stream England v Switzerland online

You can also stream the game live on ITVX.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

