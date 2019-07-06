Boss Phil Neville will be determined for his squad to bounce back immediately and earn the third-place spot.

Sweden were left heartbroken in extra time against the Netherlands, who scored in the 99th minute to dump the Scandinavian side out of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Sweden on TV and online.

What time is England v Sweden?

England v Sweden will kick off at 4:00pm on Saturday 6th July 2019.

How to watch England v Sweden in the UK

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:45pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Sweden: Who will win?

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

For all the gap in quality and pedigree between the England and USA teams, the Lionesses hung in the battle until the final whistle, and could feel aggrieved not have bagged a second goal.

They will be raring to go in the third-place play-off, and have the ability to beat Sweden, despite their own impressive tournament displays so far.

Prediction: England 2-1 Sweden