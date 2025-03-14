England squad confirmed: Thomas Tuchel names shock 26-man squad
Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad in charge of the national team.
The German boss formally took the reins on 1st January and has announced the first group of players he will work with ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.
Aston Villa's on-loan forward Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the first-team setup after falling out of favour at Manchester United and England.
Newcastle defender Dan Burn has received his first call-up at the age of 32, while Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson, 34, has been handed a shock recall.
Jack Grealish has been axed by Tuchel following an underwhelming, injury-hit campaign for Manchester City.
Tuchel's squad will face Albania and Latvia on Friday 21st March and Monday 24th March respectively under the arch at Wembley.
RadioTimes.com brings you Thomas Tuchel's first England squad.
Thomas Tuchel's first England squad
Goalkeepers
- Jordan Pickford (Everton)
- Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)
- James Trafford (Burnley)
- Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)
Defenders
- Levi Colwill (Chelsea)
- Jarrell Quansah (Liverpool)
- Dan Burn (Newcastle)
- Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)
- Reece James (Chelsea)
- Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Tino Livramento (Newcastle)
- Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Man City)
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
- Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)
- Curtis Jones (Liverpool)
- Jordan Henderson (Ajax)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
- Declan Rice (West Ham)
Forwards
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United)
- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
- Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)
