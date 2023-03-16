The Brentford talisman has pleaded guilty to the majority of 262 FA charges against him after admitting breaching betting rules. However, Southgate has shown faith in Toney, who has bagged 16 goals in the Premier League this season.

Gareth Southgate has named his squad for the first batch of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine – with Ivan Toney getting the call-up following his impressive streak of form.

Raheem Sterling has also been omitted due to lack of match fitness, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad altogether.

Harry Kane remains captain of the side and one more goal will see him become the standalone top goalscorer for England. He currently sits level with Wayne Rooney on 53, despite playing 40 games less than the Manchester United legend.

Fans will be excited to see whether Southgate can inspire his side all the way to consecutive European Championship final showdowns when the tournament rolls around next year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full England squad announcement below.

England squad to face Italy and Ukraine (Euro 2024 qualifiers)

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards

Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

