England host Serbia at Wembley in the World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already confirmed their place at next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but the German coach has made it clear he wants to make the most of the limited opportunities he has to work with his players before then.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are headline inclusions in the squad for the November international break, after recent omissions, while Adam Wharton is also back in the mix and there is a first call-up for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Three Lions thrashed Serbia 5-0 when the two teams met in September and will want to put on a show for the Wembley crowd.

They will be wary of the visitors, who have players that can hurt them – even in the absence of captain Aleksandar Mitrović.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Serbia on TV and online.

When is England v Serbia?

England v Serbia will take place on Thursday 13th November 2025.

England v Serbia kick-off time

England v Serbia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Serbia on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Serbia on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Serbia online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Serbia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

