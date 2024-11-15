After last month's defeat at the hands of Greece, the 50-year-old will want to sign off in front of the England home fans in style, but has stayed true to his principles by stuffing his squad full of fresh talent.

Ireland would likely love nothing more than to put a spanner in the works as they go in search of their first win against their hosts since 1988, when Ray Houghton scored the only goal in a 1-0 upset at the European Championships in Stuttgart.

There have been signs of recent progress under Heimir Hallgrímsson, who was appointed in July, but he will be without key players such as captain Seamus Coleman and striker Adam Idah due to injuries.

England eased to a 2-0 victory when the pair met in Dublin in September, and Hallgrímsson will want to see his side lay more of a glove on their hosts this time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Republic of Ireland?

England v Republic of Ireland will take place on Sunday 17th November 2024.

England v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

England v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Republic of Ireland on?

England v Republic of Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4pm.

How to live stream England v Republic of Ireland online

You can also live stream England v Republic of Ireland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Republic of Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

