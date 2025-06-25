Lee Carsley's side showed their fight as well as their quality and will head into Wednesday's semi-final full of confidence.

The Netherlands will relish the chance to dump out the defending champions after a dramatic quarter-final victory of their own over Portugal.

The Dutch, who qualified second in Group D, were forced to defend for long periods after going down to 10 men after 21 minutes and saw their opponents hit the post from the penalty spot before grabbing their winner late on.

Whoever comes out on top in Bratislava will earn a spot in the final against either Germany or France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Netherlands on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Netherlands?

England v Netherlands will take place on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Netherlands kick-off time

England v Netherlands will kick off at 5pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v Netherlands on?

You can watch live coverage of Spain v England on Channel 4 from 4:40pm.

England matches will be played on Channel 4 throughout the tournament, with other teams' games on 4seven.

How to live stream England v Netherlands online

You can also live stream the match online via Channel 4 and on YouTube.

Both streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Netherlands on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement England v Netherlands odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Spain (23/20) Draw (5/2) England (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.