England manager Roy Hodgson to host Google+ Hangout – what could possibly go wrong?
The coach joins home nation managers Michael O'Neill, Gordon Strachan and Chris Coleman answering fan questions on social media
You only have to #askthicke to discover how social media Q&As can go badly wrong, but England manager Roy Hodgson is offering himself up to the Three Lions in a public fan session on Google+.
The England manager will be joined in a Google+ Hangout this Friday 22 August at 1pm with other home nation managers Michael O'Neill, Gordon Strachan and Chris Coleman, answering questions posted on Google's social media platform using the hashtag #FansForum.
The public video conference, available to watch on sponsor Vauxhall's Google+ page and YouTube channel, is the first of its kind for international football managers, and comes just over a week before the latest round of international friendlies.
The session will be held in Google's London headquarters. England's next game is a friendly home to Norway on Wednesday 3 September. Northern Ireland play Hungary and Scotland play World Cup champions Germany on 7 September, while Wales are away to Andorra on 9 September.
After England's nightmare World Cup exit, Hodgson may have to field some tough questions from fans following online – even though Google's Q&A format can be more closely moderated than Twitter hashtags.