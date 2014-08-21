The public video conference, available to watch on sponsor Vauxhall's Google+ page and YouTube channel, is the first of its kind for international football managers, and comes just over a week before the latest round of international friendlies.

The session will be held in Google's London headquarters. England's next game is a friendly home to Norway on Wednesday 3 September. Northern Ireland play Hungary and Scotland play World Cup champions Germany on 7 September, while Wales are away to Andorra on 9 September.

After England's nightmare World Cup exit, Hodgson may have to field some tough questions from fans following online – even though Google's Q&A format can be more closely moderated than Twitter hashtags.