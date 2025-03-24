An expansion to 48 teams means more sides can qualify, but Tuchel's team need to finish top of Group K to confirm their place, with second only enough to reach the play-offs.

That should be no issue for England. Serbia and Albania are likely to be their biggest competition, while less of a challenge is expected from Andorra and Monday's visitors.

Latvia have never qualified for the World Cup and it has been 21 years since their sole European Championships appearance, when their only point was earned in an impressive draw against Germany.

Paolo Nicolato's side were relegated from the third tier of the Nations League last year after finishing below Faroe Islands in Group C4.

Monday's game will be England's first ever meeting with the Eastern European country at senior level, but it is one Tuchel must make the most of - with just 14 months until the start of the 2026 World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Latvia on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Latvia?

England v Latvia will take place on Monday 24th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Latvia kick-off time

England v Latvia will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v Latvia on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Latvia on ITV1 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Latvia online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Latvia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement England v Latvia odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (TBC) Draw (TBC) Latvia (TBC)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.