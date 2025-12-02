England will look to sign off in 2025 in style when they host Ghana at St Mary's Stadium in a women's international friendly on Tuesday evening.

It has been another phenomenal year for the Lionesses, who beat Spain on penalties to win a second consecutive European Championships.

Despite injuries to key players, including captain Leah Williamson and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, Sarina Wiegman's side put on a show at Wembley on Saturday – thrashing China 8-0.

Wiegman is expected to shuffle her pack on the South Coast and give some of the fringe players a chance to shine but has admitted she is wary of the visitors' threats ahead of the first game between the two nations.

Ghana are 67th in the FIFA Rankings, 63 places below England, but have pacey attackers that will cause problems if given space.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ghana on TV and online.

When is England v Ghana?

England v Ghana will take place on Tuesday 2nd December 2025.

England v Ghana kick-off time

England v Ghana will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v Ghana on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Ghana on ITV4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Ghana online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Burton England v Ghana on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

